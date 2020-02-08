Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 46,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

GTLS stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

