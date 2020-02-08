Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Buys 4,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,708,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,352,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,370,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 208,144 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 11,115,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,194 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 106.09%.

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 517,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,969,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ET. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

