1,900 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,648,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Xilinx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 61,425 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Xilinx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 87,709 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

XLNX opened at $85.62 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

