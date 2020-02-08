Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 4,108.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in BP by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in BP by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 30,365 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BP by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 35,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

BP stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BP plc has a 52-week low of $35.07 and a 52-week high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $125.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.