Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.33 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.14%.

Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

