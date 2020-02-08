Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bankwell Financial Group were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 958.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

BWFG stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Bankwell Financial Group Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

