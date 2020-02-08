Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares by 117.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 131,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA NUGT opened at $30.91 on Friday. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bull 3x Shares has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

