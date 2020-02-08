Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa by 60.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,498,000 after buying an additional 234,663 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $11,867,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alcoa by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 465,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 281,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alcoa by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 415,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,936,000 after buying an additional 64,788 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $15.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. Alcoa Corp has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. G.Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Alcoa from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Gabelli lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

