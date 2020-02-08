Bessemer Securities LLC Has $1.87 Million Position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Evergy accounts for about 0.7% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Evergy by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $129,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.71.

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.60. Evergy has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

