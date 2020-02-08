Bessemer Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Hershey comprises 1.0% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP West Mary E. Stone sold 25,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $3,784,090.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,138 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,018.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,767,443 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $156.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.02. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.