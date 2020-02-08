Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 194 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 26.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,510,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $985,027,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,722,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $863,699,000 after acquiring an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,323,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $725,740,000 after acquiring an additional 74,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,040,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $473,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49. The stock has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

