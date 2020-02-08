Bessemer Securities LLC Raises Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.