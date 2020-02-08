Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

AMZN stock opened at $2,079.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,566.76 and a 1 year high of $2,055.72. The company has a market cap of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,887.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1,813.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

