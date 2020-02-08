Bessemer Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Bessemer Securities LLC cut its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.1% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,547,857.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

Anthem stock opened at $276.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

