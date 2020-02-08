Bessemer Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Bessemer Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,040,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 399,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41,929 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $117.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.76. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $105.13 and a one year high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

