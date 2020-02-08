Bessemer Securities LLC Sells 86,962 Shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Bessemer Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,962 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC owned 0.29% of Green Plains worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $863,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 243,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 34,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.33. Green Plains Inc has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $632.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 128,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $1,948,169.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,121,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,353,181.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $567,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,865 shares of company stock worth $5,666,458 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Green Plains has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

