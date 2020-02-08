Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 2,950 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 109.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Iqvia by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,436,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,161,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Iqvia by 2,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after acquiring an additional 592,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Iqvia by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,338,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,096,237,000 after acquiring an additional 559,040 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Iqvia by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,760,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth $26,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $5,830,215 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $157.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.60. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $164.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Iqvia in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

