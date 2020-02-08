Bessemer Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 14,698 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

In related news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

