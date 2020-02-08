Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 600 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up 3.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,518,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 28,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 53,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $175.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.19 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

