Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Reduced by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,525 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 50,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 37,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 260.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 801,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 579,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,519,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 210,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $85.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The firm has a market cap of $218.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

