Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 2.6% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 195.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $311.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

