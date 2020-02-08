Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 2.5% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $95.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.73. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.97 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $3.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.