Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up about 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of LHX opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.58.
In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.
About L3Harris
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.
