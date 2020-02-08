Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up about 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in L3Harris by 500.0% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LHX opened at $225.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $156.90 and a 1 year high of $230.58.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,700,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LHX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cfra boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on L3Harris from $219.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.65.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

