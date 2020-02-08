Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sony accounts for about 1.9% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 361.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,035,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,926 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 21.5% in the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 746,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,155,000 after acquiring an additional 131,898 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,563,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 31,087.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 5.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,222,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,301,000 after acquiring an additional 67,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $70.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.11. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $73.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

