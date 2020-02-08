Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 1,600 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 19,700 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

