Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 10,281.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,295,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,274 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth $110,263,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth $74,284,000. 53.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 120,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $6,232,491.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,103,470 shares of company stock worth $34,102,413 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $62.76 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

