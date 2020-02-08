Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Citigroup by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,849,000 after buying an additional 1,368,033 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Citigroup by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,530,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.