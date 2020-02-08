Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 644.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

