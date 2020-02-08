Christopher Oddleifson Sells 1,500 Shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $74.48 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independent Bank by 644.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 142,817 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

