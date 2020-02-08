Michael B. Denny Buys 1,400 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.73 per share, with a total value of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of FFIN opened at $34.44 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.08.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 92,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First Financial Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

