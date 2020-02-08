Insider Buying: Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) Insider Purchases A$100,038.54 in Stock

Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. (ASX:AFI) insider Rebecca Dee-Bradbury acquired 14,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$7.14 ($5.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,038.54 ($70,949.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd. has a 52 week low of A$5.69 ($4.04) and a 52 week high of A$7.32 ($5.19). The business has a 50 day moving average of A$6.33.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Australian Foundation Investment Co.Ltd.’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is a self-managed investment company. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up research to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against S&P/ASX 200 Accumulation Index.

