Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for about 1.8% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $200.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.59. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 48.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.61.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.