Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Sells C$126,945.00 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director Darryl Sittler sold 136,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total value of C$126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,150,968.

Shares of TSE:WM opened at C$0.90 on Friday. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.11 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

