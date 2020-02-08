Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Purchases 135 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $780.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,305.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 8 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $803.97 per share, for a total transaction of $6,431.76.

On Friday, January 31st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $755.71 per share, for a total transaction of $102,020.85.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 203 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $742.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,626.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 137 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $735.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,712.81.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $759.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,465.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 135 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $781.94 per share, for a total transaction of $105,561.90.

On Friday, January 17th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 142 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $792.86 per share, for a total transaction of $112,586.12.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $795.92 per share, for a total transaction of $119,388.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $804.90 per share, for a total transaction of $120,735.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 150 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $809.28 per share, for a total transaction of $121,392.00.

TPL stock opened at $802.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.36. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $565.10 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 15.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $781.98 and its 200-day moving average is $689.07.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a return on equity of 82.95% and a net margin of 96.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. ValuEngine raised Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

