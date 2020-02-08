LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald Sells 1,000 Shares

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Damien Mcdonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.71, for a total value of $83,710.00.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in LivaNova by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in LivaNova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in LivaNova by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

