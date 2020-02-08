Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Buys $56,600.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00.
Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $39.04.
Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.
