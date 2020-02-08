Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Buys $56,600.00 in Stock

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) CEO Michael L. Shor acquired 2,000 shares of Haynes International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $28.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $361.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 11.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HAYN. BidaskClub cut shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

