Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.27 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 384,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 89,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 266,447 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,577,000 after acquiring an additional 127,737 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $320.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,400.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.43. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.56 and a 52-week high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.55.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

