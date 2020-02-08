Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,340 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,053,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,642,000 after purchasing an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $39.12 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.30.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. BidaskClub lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 25th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.