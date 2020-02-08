Arizona State Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 43.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Group 1 Automotive worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $5,485,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

In other news, CFO John C. Rickel sold 15,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,514,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,134,053.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 30,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $3,108,900.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GPI opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.71. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.97 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Buckingham Research set a $102.00 target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

