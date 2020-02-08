Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,196 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,167,000 after purchasing an additional 874,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,007,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,354,000 after purchasing an additional 308,954 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $42,334,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,388,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,584,000 after purchasing an additional 163,810 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 301,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 273.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.98. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 0.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DEA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.