Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.
Hain Celestial Group Profile
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.
