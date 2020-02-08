Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Position in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $27.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hain Celestial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $27.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.07.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.31 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.79.

Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.