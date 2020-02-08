Arizona State Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Stake in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,180 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,455,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 136.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 112,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial lowered LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE LTC opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.82. LTC Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

