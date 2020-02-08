Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,881 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Deluxe worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Deluxe by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Deluxe by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Deluxe by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Deluxe Co. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average is $48.03.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $522.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.57 million. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

In other news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $97,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.