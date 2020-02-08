Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 43.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 92,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 338.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 63,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,018,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,473,000 after purchasing an additional 57,871 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 40.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 149.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of HMN stock opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.17. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.57. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $48.15.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 6.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Allan Robinson sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $475,931.36. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $154,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,652 shares of company stock valued at $786,731. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.