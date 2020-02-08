Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,576 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Mueller Industries worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 22,798 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $729,763.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,930,032.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 8,497 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $271,904.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,654,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLI. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $543.84 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

