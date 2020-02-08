Arizona State Retirement System Sells 114,381 Shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,381 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 19.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 20.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 95,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $6.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 112.90, a current ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 17.74%. Research analysts expect that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.02%.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.