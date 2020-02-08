Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 815.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 55.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.64.

In other news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders bought 72 shares of company stock worth $4,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

