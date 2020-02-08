Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,649 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $274,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 2.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $65.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.47. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.