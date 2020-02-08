TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,702 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.06% of TRI Pointe Group worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,811,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $213,207,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,255,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,048,000 after buying an additional 52,523 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1,165.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,715,000 after buying an additional 1,574,763 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,030,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 91,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 141.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after buying an additional 420,782 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. JMP Securities cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley set a $18.00 target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TRI Pointe Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE TPH opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

TRI Pointe Group Company Profile

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

