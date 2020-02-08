Arizona State Retirement System Sells 14,782 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 48.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% during the third quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 32,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.5% during the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 117,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Badger Meter from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

BMI opened at $65.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $66.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.