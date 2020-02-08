Arizona State Retirement System Sells 15,219 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,219 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,701,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Shake Shack by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,899,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,523,000 after acquiring an additional 224,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.45.

SHAK opened at $73.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $78.08. Shake Shack Inc has a 52 week low of $49.28 and a 52 week high of $105.84.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

